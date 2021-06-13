Royals head home after loss to A’s

“For many young pitchers, it’s a hard thing to learn to be able to elevate and get right back down to what your strength is, which is the bottom,” manager Mike Matheny said. “When he’s down, that’s when his fastball’s effective, that’s when his changeup is effective. But there are times with certain hitters in this league that you can maximize the ability to use the top of the zone. It’s just how many pitches is it going to take you to get back down on top with good angle and plane on the ball.”