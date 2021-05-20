Salina, KS

Now: 62 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 78 ° | Lo: 62 °

Royals go big and small to sweep Brewers

Royals.comMay 19, 2021

KANSAS CITY — The Royals began the 2021 season believing they had a deep enough lineup to beat teams in many different ways — power, speed and situational hitting.

That all came together in the seventh inning of their 6-4 win and two-game series sweep of the Brewers on Wednesday night at Kauffman Stadium.

First, Jorge Soler cranked a no-doubter over the left-center-field wall to tie the game at 3. The projected distance came in at 442 feet, but off the bat, it looked like it might land on Interstate 70. That was the long ball of the inning.

Then, the Royals turned to small ball. Kelvin Gutierrez singled to get on base for the fifth time in the last two days before giving way to pinch-runner Jarrod Dyson, who stole his 179th base to pass Frank White for fourth place all time in franchise history. Michael A. Taylor — who homered in the second and robbed Brewers outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. of an extra-base hit with an exceptional catch in the sixth — walked, and Cam Gallagher bunted up the first-base line to move the runners up to second and third base.

With Dyson on third, Nicky Lopez executed the squeeze play perfectly, and Brewers reliever J.P. Feyereisen couldn’t field the bunt cleanly as Dyson scored the go-ahead run.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Bubic Leads the Royals to win over the Brewer...

May 18, 2021 11:15 pm

Wild pitch dooms Royals

May 16, 2021 8:38 pm

Royals rough up Rodón en route to victory

May 15, 2021 10:58 pm

Junis can’t ‘dial in’ as Ro...

 12:16 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

Back-to-Back: Minneapolis Baseball ...

Back when they were sophomores at Minneapolis High School, Nolan White, Trent Moeckel, Daniel Watson...

May 20, 2021 Comments

Bethany Softball Advances to NAIA W...

Sports News

May 19, 2021

2021 Regional Softball/Baseball Bra...

Sports News

May 19, 2021

Royals go big and small to sweep Br...

Sports News

May 19, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

2 New COVID Cases, No New...
May 19, 2021Comments
12th Most Wanted Arrest
May 19, 2021Comments
Stolen Trailer Found Aban...
May 19, 2021Comments
Thieves Steal From Traile...
May 19, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices