Royals go big and small to sweep Brewers

First, Jorge Soler cranked a no-doubter over the left-center-field wall to tie the game at 3. The projected distance came in at 442 feet, but off the bat, it looked like it might land on Interstate 70. That was the long ball of the inning.

Then, the Royals turned to small ball. Kelvin Gutierrez singled to get on base for the fifth time in the last two days before giving way to pinch-runner Jarrod Dyson, who stole his 179th base to pass Frank White for fourth place all time in franchise history. Michael A. Taylor — who homered in the second and robbed Brewers outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. of an extra-base hit with an exceptional catch in the sixth — walked, and Cam Gallagher bunted up the first-base line to move the runners up to second and third base.