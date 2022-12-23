ROYALS FINALIZE COACHING STAFF

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced two hires today to finalize their Major League coaching staff for the 2023 season. Zach Bove has been named the Director of Major League Pitching Strategy, Assistant Pitching Coach and Mitch Stetter has been named the Bullpen Coach.

Bove and Stetter will join Manager Matt Quatraro, Bench Coach Paul Hoover, Pitching Coach Brian Sweeney and Infield Coach José Alguacil as new hires on the Royals 2023 coaching staff.

Coaches returning from 2022 include Sr. Director of Hitting Performance, Major League Hitting Coach Alec Zumwalt, Assistant Hitting Coach Keoni DeRenne, Major League Field Coordinator, Third Base Coach Vance Wilson, Outfield, Baserunning and Bunting, First Base Coach Damon Hollins and Major League Coach Miguel Garcia.

Bove, 34, spent the last four seasons in the Minnesota Twins organization, including the last two years as the Assistant Minor League Pitching Coordinator. He began his career in the organization as the Pitching Coach for the GCL Twins in 2019. Prior to that, he spent seven seasons from 2012-18 on the coaching staff of his alma mater, the College of Central Florida. He was the Pitching Coach and Recruiting Coordinator for his final five seasons with the Patriots and developed six pitchers who were drafted by a Major League team. He earned all-conference honors as a player at Central Florida, before finishing his collegiate career at Flagler College. He also owns a master’s degree from the University of Missouri.

Stetter, 41, has spent the last eight seasons in the Royals organization, including the last three years from 2020-22 as the Manager of Pitching Performance. Before that, he was the Pitching Coach at Lexington from 2016-19 and held the same title with Surprise in 2015. Stetter pitched for five seasons in the Majors with Milwaukee from 2007-11 and in 2009, he set a Brewers record by recording 15 consecutive outs on strikeouts.

The Major League support staff will feature many familiar faces in 2023, including Bullpen Catcher, Pitching Strategist Parker Morin, Bullpen Catcher, Hitting Strategist Allan de San Miguel, Pitching Strategist Andy Ferguson, Rehab Coach Ryan Eigsti and Replay Coordinator Bill Duplissea.

The Major League Medical, Strength & Conditioning team will remain in tact for 2023, including Director of Major League, Medical Administration Nick Kenney, Head Athletic Trainer Kyle Turner, Assistant Major League Athletic Trainer Chris DeLucia, Manual Tissue Therapist/Second Assistant Athletic Trainer Dave Iannicca, Major League Rehab Coordinator Jeff Blum, Head Major League Strength Coach Ryan Stoneberg, Major League Strength Coach/Translator Luis Perez and Director of Sports Nutrition Erika Wincheski. Melissa Lambert will also be on the staff as Director of Behavioral Science, Major League Mental Performance, after spending the last three years with the Royals as an assistant to that role.

Royals 2023 Coaching Staff

Manager Matt Quatraro

Bench Coach Paul Hoover

Sr. Director of Hitting Performance, Major League Hitting Coach Alec Zumwalt

Assistant Hitting Coach Keoni DeRenne

Pitching Coach Brian Sweeney

Director of Major League Pitching Strategy, Assistant Pitching Coach Zach Bove

Bullpen Coach Mitch Stetter

Major League Field Coordinator, Third Base Coach Vance Wilson

Outfield, Baserunning and Bunting, First Base Coach Damon Hollins

Infield Coach José Alguacil

Major League Coach Miguel Garcia

Support Staff

Bullpen Catcher, Pitching Strategist Parker Morin

Bullpen Catcher, Hitting Strategist Allan de San Miguel

Pitching Strategist Andy Ferguson

Rehab Coach Ryan Eigsti

Replay Coordinator Bill Duplissea

Medical, Strength & Conditioning, Mental Performance

Director of Major League, Medical Administration Nick Kenney

Head Athletic Trainer Kyle Turner

Assistant Major League Athletic Trainer Chris DeLucia

Manual Tissue Therapist/ Second Assistant Athletic Trainer Dave Iannicca

Major League Rehab Coordinator Jeff Blum

Head Major League Strength Coach Ryan Stoneberg

Major League Strength Coach/ Translator Luis Perez

Director of Sports Nutrition Erika Wincheski

Director of Behavioral Science, Major League Mental Performance Melissa Lambert