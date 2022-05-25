Royals fall to Arizona, 8-6

The Kansas City Royals dropped their sixth-straight contest on Tuesday night, falling in the series finale in Arizona by a score of 8-6.

The Royals held leads of 2-1, 3-2, and 6-3 by the sixth inning, but Arizona would come back with five runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead, and hold onto it for good.

The loss falls on KC’s Taylor Clarke, who allowed three earned runs in just two-thirds of an inning. His record falls to 1-1 with a 6.46 earned run average.

The Diamondbacks’ win goes to Noe Ramirez, who tossed just one inning, but held KC scoreless and struck out two.

MJ Melendez was one of few bright spots for the Royals, whose young core continues to emerge as the most promising players on the roster. Melendez posted a 2-for-4 night at the plate, driving in three runs on a double and a home run. He also scored two runs himself. The rookie catcher’s batting average is now up to .259 in just 18 appearances.

The loss for Kansas City brings their record to a dismal 14-28 on the season, tied only with division rival Detroit for the worst record in the American League. The only teams with worse records are the Washington Nationals (14-30) and the Cincinnati Reds (12-30).

The Royals are off Wednesday before heading to Minnesota, looking to avenge the three-game sweep suffered last weekend to the very same Twins team.