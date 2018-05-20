Salina, KS

Royals Fall as Duffy Can’t Solve Season Woes

Royals.comMay 20, 2018

KANSAS CITY — There are still no answers regarding Royals ace Danny Duffy.

Duffy’s rough start to 2018 continued on Saturday night as he was battered for seven hits and five runs over four innings in an 8-3 loss to the Yankees at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals have lost six of seven.

Duffy fell to 1-6 and his ERA ballooned to 6.88, the worst among those with at least seven starts in the Major Leagues. He have up two home runs, including a three-run shot to Gleyber Torres on a hanging slider that gave the Yankees a 5-2 lead in the fourth.

Before Torres’ home run, the Royals had tied the score at 2 on an RBI double by Ryan Goins and an RBI single by Jorge Soler. Goins had two doubles, reached base three times and scored two runs.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

