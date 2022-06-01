Salina, KS

Royals drop third-straight, fall 8-3 to Guardians

Jackson SchneiderJune 1, 2022
TEAM123456789FINALHITSERRORS
ROYALS011000100370
GUARDIANS303002008120

Cleveland’s hot start gave them the lead in the bottom of the first inning, and it would never be relinquished on Tuesday night, as they took down the struggling Royals 8-3.

KC’s Daniel Lynch took the loss, tossing four innings, allowing six earned runs, and striking out just two. Cal Quantrill earned his second victory of the season for Cleveland, going 6.1 innings, allowing just three runs on five strikeouts.

The Royals have now lost three-straight and 10 of their last 12 contests. They’ll search to salvage the series with the Guardians on Wednesday afternoon.

STATS

Royals Pitching
PITCHERSIPHRERBBKHRPC-STERA
D. Lynch (L, 2-4)4.096632179-554.81
J. Cuas1.000001016-100.00
D. Coleman2.032211029-193.98
T. Clarke1.000000010-86.23
TEAM8.01288441134-92

