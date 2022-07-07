Royals defeat Astros 7-4

TEAM 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 FINAL HITS ERRORS ROYALS 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 7 9 0 ASTROS 0 1 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 4 7 0

The Kansas City Royals slugged their way past the Houston Astros on Wednesday night, 7-4.

Whit Merrifield, Hunter Dozier, and Emmanuel Rivera all homered for KC in the win.

Brad Keller earned his 4th win of the season, pitching 5 and 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on five hits. He struck out three and walked three. The Royals bullpen took the baton and shut down the Astros the rest of the way, allowing just two hits the rest of the game.

Kansas City is now 30-50 on the year and will complete their four-game series in Houston on Thursday afternoon.