Royals defeat Astros 7-4

Jackson SchneiderJuly 7, 2022
TEAM123456789FINALHITSERRORS
ROYALS311000002790
ASTROS010201000470

The Kansas City Royals slugged their way past the Houston Astros on Wednesday night, 7-4.

Whit Merrifield, Hunter Dozier, and Emmanuel Rivera all homered for KC in the win.

Brad Keller earned his 4th win of the season, pitching 5 and 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on five hits. He struck out three and walked three. The Royals bullpen took the baton and shut down the Astros the rest of the way, allowing just two hits the rest of the game.

Kansas City is now 30-50 on the year and will complete their four-game series in Houston on Thursday afternoon.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media's express consent.

