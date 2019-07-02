Royals can’t dig out of early hole against Tribe

KANSAS CITY — One bad inning doomed the Royals and right-hander Jakob Junis on Tuesday night.

Junis needed 38 pitches to navigate through a five-run third inning and the Indians held on for a 9-5 win at Kauffman Stadium.

The Tribe had to hold back a spirited Royals rally in the seventh. Trailing 7-3, Kansas City loaded the bases with none out. Adalberto Mondesi, fresh off the injured list, hit a sacrifice fly and then Alex Gordon singled in another run.

The Royals then fell into some bad luck. With runners at the corners, Hunter Dozier scorched a liner at 100 mph, according to Statcast, that was caught by leaping shortstop Francisco Lindor.

Jorge Soler, who earlier belted his 23rd home run, ripped a liner to center at 114 mph that Oscar Mercado made a leaping grab on.

Junis went 4 2/3 innings and he gave up six hits and seven runs (six earned). He walked two and struck out four.

Mondesi homered in the fifth, a two-run shot.