Royals Broadcaster to Speak in Salina

A member of the Kansas City Royals broadcast team will be the featured speaker at an event in Salina.

According to the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, the 2025 Kansas Young Professionals Summit will offer an opportunity to connect, grow, and lead. The high-energy, one-day event returns to Tony’s Pizza Event Center on Friday, November 7, 2025, bringing together ambitious professionals from across the state for a day of inspiration, learning, and networking.

The keynote speaker is Joel Goldberg, an award-winning broadcaster and a dynamic speaker renowned for his ability to transform organizations by building trust and fostering championship cultures. His insights are invaluable for professionals seeking to enhance leadership and teamwork, his message will provide actionable strategies that resonate across industries.

Whether you’re just starting your career or already making waves in your industry, the Summit is designed to help you level up your leadership, expand your network, and ignite your impact. With an inspiring keynote speaker, interactive breakout sessions, and a vibrant community of changemakers, this is a great conference geared at young professionals in any industry.

Visit salinakansas.org/kansas-yp-summit-2025.html to register now and secure your place at the one of the most empowering events of the year.

Event Details: