Royals Broadcaster to Speak at KWU

A member of the Kansas City Royals broadcast team will speak at Kansas Wesleyan University. The school in Salina welcome Ryan Lefebvre to campus on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m.

Lefebvre will speak in Sams Chapel and will address questions surrounding mental health, including his own journey with depression. There is no admission fee.

Lefebvre is in his 24th season with the Royals, 28th overall in the big leagues, and is a two-time Mid-America Emmy award winner. He is active in many Kansas City community activities, including Gloves for Kids, which has raised money for youth programs in Kansas and Missouri for more than 20 years. Among a litany of community-related honors, he was the 2006 Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City Role Model of the Year, the 2011 recipient of the John J. “Buck” O’Neil MVP Award for his commitment to youth in Kansas City and the 2015 recipient of the Olathe NAACP Diversity in Sports award.

In 2008, Lefebvre co-authored a book about his own struggles with depression, titled “The Shame of Me: One Man’s Journey to Depression and Back.”

Questions regarding the Nov. 1 event should be directed to KWU’s Student Development office at 785-833-4329.