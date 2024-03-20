ROYALS ANNOUNCE WEEK OF ACTIVITIES LEADING UP TO OPENING DAY

Opening day scheduled for Thursday, March 28

Kansas City, Mo.- The Kansas City Royals are asking the city to help them Bring Out the Blue as the team heads into Opening Day.

Activities start on Saturday, March 23 at all area Price Chopper locations with a tailgating event that benefits The Kansas City Royals Foundation and their support of Harvesters.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., fans can grab a hot dog, drink, and chips for $5. All money raised will go back into the community. There will also be guest appearances by Royals Alumni, KCrew and Sluggerrr at select locations.

To learn more fans can visit: www.royals.com/pricechoppertailgate

Monday, March 25

Then on Monday, March 25, schools around the metro are asked to take part in Spirit Week, where youth from area districts will be dressing as their favorite players and showing off their home team spirit.

Schools sharing their photos on X using the hashtag #BringOuttheBlue and #contest will be entered for a chance to win a cookout for the entire school sponsored by Price Chopper.

Wednesday, March 27

For the second year, the team is opening Workout Day to the public. On Wednesday, March 27 fans can come to see the team in action before Opening Day.

Stadium Gates open at 2:30 p.m. at Gate D.

Royals Workout – 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Royals Team Store will be open during the event.

Concessions open throughout the event.

Even though the event is free of cost, you will be required to have a ticket. To reserve your spot visit: www.royals.com/workoutday.

Parking is free.

Also on Wednesday, fans can join the team as they celebrate one of their new partners’ grand openings. Andy’s Frozen Custard opens their newest location at Tiffany Springs just in time to feature their Royals-themed treat that will be unveiled at the grand opening.

The Tiffany Springs’ grand opening celebration will take place from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the new 6000 NW 88th Street location in Kansas City, Mo. where the treat ingredients will be unveiled. Sluggerrr will be on hand to celebrate the new store with music, spin-to-win prizes, and enter for a chance to win FREE Andy’s for a year. $2 sundaes will be available all day.

Starting on Wednesday, fans can taste the new treat at all Kansas City locations.

Thursday, March 28

On Thursday, March 28 the Boys in Blue will take on the Minnesota Twins starting at 3:10 p.m.

Opening day will feature a pre-game concert by Lost Wax starting at 1:00 p.m. The first 30,000 fans through the gates will receive a Bobby Witt Jr. bobblehead presented by CommunityAmerica Credit Union.

Limited tickets are still available by visiting www.royals.com/openingday.

For media covering the following events:

Price Chopper Tailgating event we ask that you use the 4950 Roe Boulevard, Roeland Park, Kan. location where we will have a spokesperson on-site for this event.

Media wanting to attend Workout Day should email [email protected].

About Price Chopper

Price Chopper’s 52 Kansas City stores are locally owned by the Ball, Cosentino, McKeever, and Queen families, all of whom live in Kansas City and oversee store operations on a daily basis. For 40 years, the owners and employees of Price Chopper have been committed to providing the highest quality products and top-of-the-line customer service to the thousands of customers they serve every day. For more information, please visit www.mypricechopper.com.

The Kansas City Royals Foundation

The Kansas City Royals Foundation (formerly Royals Charities) uses the power of sport to improve the lives of Kansas Citians by supporting education and literacy efforts, promoting healthy and active communities, uplifting our military and veterans, and more. Since its inception in 2001, The Royals Foundation has donated more than $25 million in grants to hundreds of local nonprofits, including $2.8 million in 2023.