Royals Announce Times for 2021 Regular Season Schedule

Royals ReleaseFebruary 11, 2021

KANSAS CITY, MO (February 11, 2021) – In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals announced their 2021 regular season schedule with times today. Opening Day is scheduled for Thursday, April 1 at 3:10 p.m. vs. the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium. The opening series will continue Saturday, April 3 and Sunday, April 4, both at 1:10 p.m.

The Royals will begin all 81 games at Kauffman Stadium at 10 minutes past the hour, including all weeknight games at 7:10 p.m. Eight of the nine weekday afternoon games at Kauffman Stadium will begin at 1:10 p.m. The only exception is Opening Day vs. the Rangers (3:10 p.m.).

The Royals will host 13 Saturday games, including two in April that will begin at 1:10 p.m. Following a 6:10 p.m. start on Saturday, May 8 vs. the White Sox, the Royals’ next four Saturday home games will begin at 3:10 p.m. Starting after the All-Star break, Kansas City’s final six Saturday home games are slated for a 6:10 p.m. first pitch. Twelve of the Royals’ 13 Sunday home games are scheduled to begin at 1:10 p.m. The only exception is the regular season finale, Sunday, Oct. 3, which is scheduled for a 2:10 p.m. start.

The complete 2021 schedule is attached. All times are subject to change.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

