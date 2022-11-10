ROYALS ANNOUNCE ROSTER MOVES

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals today announced several roster moves to fill out their 40-man roster.

Left-handed pitchers Jake Brentz and Angel Zerpa, along with infielder Adalberto Mondesi were reinstated from the 60-day Injured List. Kansas City also selected left-handed pitcher Richard Lovelady and infielder/outfielder Samad Taylor from Triple-A.

In a corresponding move, catcher Sebastian Rivero was designated for assignment.

Brentz made 8 appearances and Mondesi played in 15 games in 2022 before both suffered season-ending injuries in April. Zerpa spent most of his time in the minors in 2022, including 19 starts between Double-A Northwest Arkansas (13) and Triple-A Omaha (6), but also had four stints with the Royals, during which he recorded a 1.64 ERA (2 ER in 11.0 IP) over 3 appearances (2 starts).

Lovelady missed most of the 2022 season due to injury, but made 4 appearances in the minors in September, during which he recorded 9 strikeouts and allowed just 1 hit over 4.0 scoreless innings.

Taylor was acquired by Kansas City with right-handed pitcher Max Castillo on Aug. 2 in the deal that sent infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield to Toronto. Taylor did not appear in a minor league game with the Royals due to injury but has recorded 9 stolen bases through his first 20 games in the Arizona Fall League.