Salina, KS

Now: 63 °

Currently: Mostly Cloudy

Hi: 68 ° | Lo: 45 °

Royals Announce Roster Moves to Finalize Opening Day Roster

KC Royals ReleaseMarch 28, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (March 28, 2019) – The Kansas City Royals announced several moves today, finalizing their roster for Opening Day.  The Royals have placed left-handed pitchers Danny Duffy (left shoulder impingement syndrome) and Brian Flynn (left UCL sprain) on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to March 25. Right-handed pitcher Trevor Oaks (recovery from right hip surgery) has been placed on the 60-day IL.  The club has selected infielder Frank Schwindel from Omaha, placing him on the Major League roster for the first time. The Royals have also reassigned right-handed pitchers Homer Bailey and Michael Ynoa, catcher Nick Dini, infielders Humberto Arteaga and Cheslor Cuthbert and infielder/outfielder Erick Mejia to the minor leagues.

Along with Schwindel, pitchers Scott Barlow, Chris Ellis, Jorge López, Kevin McCarthy and Kyle Zimmer as well as infielders Hunter Dozier and Ryan O’Hearn are on the Opening Day roster for the first time.

The Royals have 39 players on their Major League Reserve List, with pitcher Jesse Hahn, catcher Salvador Perez and Oaks on the 60-day IL and pitcher Eric Skoglund on the restricted list.  Kansas City’s 25-man Opening Day roster is attached.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Royals Announce Flurry of Moves

March 19, 2019 11:13 pm

Royals Sign Catcher Martín Maldonado to One-...

March 11, 2019 4:08 pm

Salvy needs Tommy John surgery, out for 2019

March 5, 2019 10:03 pm

Royals Ink Pitcher Jake Diekman

February 14, 2019 12:51 am

Latest Stories

Top News

Retired FHSU President Granted Anot...

After serving as president of Fort Hays State University for 27 years, Dr. Edward H. Hammond is no s...

March 28, 2019 Comments

Royals Announce Roster Moves to Fin...

Sports News

March 28, 2019

$2 Million Winning Kansas Lottery T...

Kansas News

March 28, 2019

Eye in the Sky: KSU Poly Drone Will...

Top News

March 28, 2019

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

$2 Million Winning Kansas...
March 28, 2019Comments
Abilene Woman Hurt in I 7...
March 28, 2019Comments
Three Killed in Interstat...
March 28, 2019Comments
School Resource Officer A...
March 28, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH