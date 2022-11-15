ROYALS ANNOUNCE ROSTER MOVES

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals today announced several roster moves to set their Major League Reserve List at 40.

The Royals selected right-handed pitcher Alec Marsh, catcher Freddy Fermin and outfielder Diego Hernández. In a trio of corresponding moves, left-handed pitcher Jake Brentz, right-handed pitcher Nate Webb and outfielder Brent Rooker have been designated for assignment.

Additionally, Ryan O’Hearn has agreed to a Major League contract for 2023, avoiding arbitration.

Marsh, 24, made 27 starts in 2022, including 25 with Double-A Northwest Arkansas and 2 with Triple-A Omaha. He led all Royals farmhands with 156 strikeouts in 124.1 innings (11.3 K/9), including 147 with the Naturals, which set a new franchise record for the affiliate and were the most in the Texas League. Marsh, who was selected by Kansas City in the 2nd round of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft, was the Royals representative in the 2022 SiriusXM Futures Game.

Fermin, 27, made his Major League debut with the Royals in 2022 and appeared in three games. In 87 games at Triple-A Omaha, he slashed .270/.365/.480 (80-for-296) with career highs in home runs (15), doubles (17), RBI (56) and walks (46). Fermin was signed by the Royals as an international free agent in 2015.

Hernández, who will turn 22 next week, played in 115 games in 2022 between High-A Quad Cities (83) and Double-A Northwest Arkansas (32) and slashed .284/.347/.407 (129-for-454) with career highs in hits, doubles (21), triples (4), home runs (9) and RBI (40). He also stole 40 bases, which ranked 3rd among Royals minor leaguers. Hernández was signed by Kansas City as an international free agent in 2017.

O’Hearn, 29, was one of four Royals who were on the active roster for the entire 2022 season. He led the Majors with 11 pinch hits, batting .367 in a pinch with 4 extra-base hits and 6 RBI. His 11 pinch hits in 2022 tied for the 4th most by a Royal in a single season, and in 60 plate appearances overall after the All-Star break, O’Hearn hit .321 (18-for-56) with a .777 OPS.