ROYALS ANNOUNCE PROMOTION OF DANNY ONTIVEROS TO VICE PRESIDENT OF SCOUTING

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced today four enhancements to the front office, including the promotion of Danny Ontiveros to Vice President of Scouting. Additionally, the Royals have hired long-time executive Brian Bridges as the Director of Amateur Scouting, promoted Jim Cuthbert to Director of Pro Personnel & Strategy and promoted Daniel Guerrero to Director of International Scouting.

“Danny is a critical part of what we do, and his ability to work across multiple parts of scouting operations will serve us well in this new role,” said J.J. Picollo, Royals Executive Vice President and General Manager. “His partnership with Brian will make us all better, as Brian takes over the day-to-day operations surrounding the amateur draft.

“We all have benefited from Jim’s professionalism and advice, so we’re excited for him to oversee all professional scouting strategy and player acquisition opportunities,” Picollo added. “It was evident from the time we hired Daniel that he would excel in scouting, but in addition to his evaluation skills, he is extremely organized and prepared to lead this department, which is essential to our success.”

Ontiveros is in his 17th season with the Royals and 2023 marked his second as the Director, Amateur Scouting. The 2008 Art Stewart Scout of the Year previously was the Assistant Director of Scouting from 2017-21 and has also worked for the organization as an Area Scout, West Coast Supervisor and National Cross Checker. His scouting career also includes stints with the St. Louis Cardinals (1998-04) and Chicago White Sox (2005-07).

Bridges joins the Royals from the San Francisco Giants where he was a National Crosschecker since 2019. Previously, Brian worked with the Atlanta Braves from 2007-2018 where he began as an Area Supervisor from 2008-2010. From 2011-2014 he served as the Southeast Regional Cross Checker before being promoted to Director of Amateur Scouting in October 2014, a role he held until January 2019. Before working for Atlanta, he had stops as a scout with Anaheim (2000-2003) and Florida (2004-2007). He played collegiately at Florida Community College and Florida Southern College while earning his bachelor’s degree in education from Florida Southern College in 1995.

Cuthbert was hired in February 2023 as an Advance & Special Assignment Scout after spending the last two seasons with the Boston Red Sox as a Professional/Advance Scout. Prior to his time in Boston, Jim worked for the Nationals from 2018-20, which included their 2019 World Series championship, as a Major League Advance Scout. He spent three years with the Miami Marlins as a Special Assignment Scout (2015-16) and Director of Professional Scouting (2016-18). Cuthbert also spent time with Cleveland as a Minor League Professional Scout (2009-12) and Major League Advance Scout (2012-15), the Texas Rangers as an Area Scout (1999-09) and the Colorado Rockies as an Associate Scout (1997-98).

Guerrero is completing his sixth season with the Royals and his first season as the Coordinator of International Scouting. Guerrero previously served as a Florida Area Supervisor from 2021-22, an Underclass Scout from 2019-21 and the Assistant to International Operations from 2017-19. Prior to joining the Royals, Daniel served as a Player Development and Baseball Operations Intern for the Washington Nationals in 2017.