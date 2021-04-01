Royals Announce Opening Day Roster

Royals ReleaseApril 1, 2021

KANSAS CITY, MO. (April 1, 2021) – The Kansas City Royals announced the following roster moves today to finalize their Opening Day roster:

·  Kyle Isbel and Jake Brentz selected to the 40-man roster

·  Meibrys Viloria and Scott Blewett designated for assignment

The Royals now have 40 players on the Major League Reserve List with Adalberto Mondesi on the 10-day Injured List.

The Royals’ 26-man roster includes 10 players who made the Opening Day roster in 2020, including pitchers Scott BarlowDanny DuffyGreg HollandJosh Staumont and Kyle Zimmer; catcher Salvador Perez; infielders Nicky LopezRyan McBroomWhit Merrifield; and outfielder Jorge Soler.

Three Royals made the Opening Day roster for the first time in right-handed pitcher Carlos Hernández, left-handed pitcher Jake Brentz and outfielder Kyle Isbel, who will wear No. 28. The first appearance for Brentz and Isbel will mark their Major League debuts. 

A complete Opening Day roster is attached.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Royals Place Mondesi on IL; Recall Lopez

March 31, 2021 1:26 pm

Wade Davis Added To KC Big League Roster

March 29, 2021 9:22 am

Witt Jr. sent down, to open ’21 in Minors

March 22, 2021 10:45 am

Royals Announce Extension with Salvador Perez

March 21, 2021 9:22 pm


Latest Stories

Kansas News

ATV Stolen From The City Is Later F...

An ATV stolen from a storage shed in a Salina park turns up in the north part of the city. Police ar...

April 1, 2021 Comments

Car Hits Home and Flees, Suspect La...

Top News

April 1, 2021

Royals Announce Opening Day Roster

Sports News

April 1, 2021

Weber Announces the Addition of Tra...

Sports News

April 1, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

ATV Stolen From The City ...
April 1, 2021Comments
Man Shot at Manhattan Mal...
April 1, 2021Comments
8 New Saline County COVID...
March 31, 2021Comments
Students Return Full-time...
March 31, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices