Royals Announce Opening Day Roster

KANSAS CITY, MO. (April 1, 2021) – The Kansas City Royals announced the following roster moves today to finalize their Opening Day roster:

· Kyle Isbel and Jake Brentz selected to the 40-man roster

· Meibrys Viloria and Scott Blewett designated for assignment

The Royals now have 40 players on the Major League Reserve List with Adalberto Mondesi on the 10-day Injured List.

The Royals’ 26-man roster includes 10 players who made the Opening Day roster in 2020, including pitchers Scott Barlow, Danny Duffy, Greg Holland, Josh Staumont and Kyle Zimmer; catcher Salvador Perez; infielders Nicky Lopez, Ryan McBroom, Whit Merrifield; and outfielder Jorge Soler.

Three Royals made the Opening Day roster for the first time in right-handed pitcher Carlos Hernández, left-handed pitcher Jake Brentz and outfielder Kyle Isbel, who will wear No. 28. The first appearance for Brentz and Isbel will mark their Major League debuts.

A complete Opening Day roster is attached.