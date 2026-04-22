Royals Announce New Stadium Location at Crown Center

Image courtesy of Visit Kansas City

The Kansas City Royals and Hallmark Cards announced today they are teaming up to bring Royals baseball and billions in private investment and economic development to Crown Center through a historic project that will enhance tourism and lift Kansas City’s profile nationally and beyond.

A world-class ballpark, surrounding mixed-use development and reimagined headquarters for both iconic institutions at Crown Center would create more than 20,000 jobs in the construction phase alone. The 85-acre development surrounding a park-like central square with fountains has little if any precedent worldwide for a professional sports project, and the expected private investment of $2 billion or more would be the largest in Kansas City history.

“Our founder Ewing Kauffman wanted the Royals to be Kansas City’s forever, and he wanted the team to benefit his hometown as much as possible,” Royals CEO and Chairman John Sherman said. “Joining Hallmark with this project achieves both and extends the Hall family’s critical legacy of helping Kansas City grow.”

“When the new Royals stadium opens at Crown Center, something proud will come full circle,” Hallmark Cards Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors Don Hall Jr. said. “The iconic Royals crown that Hallmark created will return to the very neighborhood where it was conceived. Every time a fan walks through the stadium doors, they’ll be standing in a place shaped by Kansas City and Hallmark’s creative spirit.”

Sherman and Hall have known and worked together for decades, including through each family’s civic and philanthropic efforts that have touched all corners of their shared hometown. That trust and mutual respect proved critical in creating a possibility that nobody would have imagined even a year ago.

The total project would be funded primarily by the Royals and other private investors and supplemented by public funding from the City of Kansas City and Missouri’s Show-Me Sports Investment Act.

“Today’s announcement reinforces that the State of Missouri is not just where the Kansas City Royals play but where they belong,” said Governor Mike Kehoe. “This decision by the Royals to invest in our state is more than just a commitment to Kansas City, it is a commitment to communities and fans across Missouri. I appreciate the partnership of the Royals organization, Hallmark and state and local leaders in working together to make this project a reality.”

This first-of-its-kind development is backed by diverse leadership groups across the region and would enhance previous investments including the Streetcar and optimize ample parking within a 10-minute walk.

Royals baseball would push from the bottom into the top 10 in walkability among Major League Baseball teams, lowering the cost and growing the accessibility for Kansas Citians to enjoy and connect with their team.

“For over 50 years, Crown Center and the Kansas City Royals have created memories that last a lifetime for the people of our region,” said Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. “The public-private partnership between Hallmark, the Royals, Kansas City and our state ensures we connect our neighborhoods, keeps our downtown vibrant and maintains big league baseball in our city for generations to come. I look forward to decades of new, treasured experiences, thousands of jobs and vibrant small business growth and millions of visitors building the beating heart of our region – our downtown – while cheering on our Royals. Play ball!”