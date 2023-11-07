ROYALS ANNOUNCE HOME GAME TIMES FOR 2024 SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—In conjunction with the Texas Rangers and Surprise Stadium, the Kansas City Royals today announced home game times for their 31-game exhibition schedule for 2024. Game dates and opponents were announced in July.

The Royals will begin their 22nd season in the Cactus League on Friday, Feb. 23 as the road team vs. the Texas Rangers at Surprise Stadium. Kansas City’s schedule features 15 home games at Surprise Stadium, plus 2 games as the visiting team vs. the Rangers.

The Royals will host 2 night games during Cactus League play, on Tuesday, March 5 vs. the Chicago Cubs at 7:05 p.m. CT and Wednesday, March 20 vs. the Los Angeles Angels at 8:05 p.m. CT.

Seven of the Royals 1st 8 home games will begin at 2:05 p.m. CT. Starting on Sunday, March 10, when Daylight Savings begins, 5 of the remaining 7 home games are scheduled for 3:05 p.m. CT.

Of the 14 other teams in the Cactus League, the Royals will play all but two of them at least twice, including 4 games vs. the Rangers and 3 games vs. the Guardians, Angels, Cubs and Rockies. They’re also scheduled for 2 games vs. the White Sox, Athletics, Mariners, Diamondbacks, Giants, Reds and Brewers. The Royals will play 1 game vs. the Padres. They are not scheduled to face the Dodgers.

The Royals have two scheduled off days during the spring, including Monday, March 4 and Monday, March 18. There are three split-squad dates, on which the Royals will field a pair of teams and play 2 games, on Tuesday, Feb. 27, Friday, March 15 and Thursday, March 21.

Kansas City’s spring finale is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 23 vs. the Rangers. Following four off days, the Royals will play their regular season opener on Thursday, March 28 at Kauffman Stadium vs. the Minnesota Twins.

Spring Training single game tickets go on-sale to the general public beginning Tuesday, Nov. 14 for as low as $8. Tickets can be purchased online at surprisestadium.com or by phone at 623.222.2222. The Surprise Stadium Box Office will open for in-person ticket sales on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 beginning at 8 a.m. MST. The box office is located at 15960 N. Bullard Ave.