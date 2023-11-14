ROYALS ANNOUNCE HOME GAME TIMES FOR 2024 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced today their home game times for the 2024 regular season schedule. Opening Day is set for Thursday, March 28 at Kauffman Stadium vs. the Minnesota Twins at 3:10 p.m. CT. This will match 2019 for the earliest Opening Day date in franchise history and will mark the eighth time in 10 years dating back to 2015 that the Royals will open the regular season at home.

The opening series will continue vs. the Twins on Saturday, March 30 at 3:10 p.m. CT and Sunday, March 31 at 1:10 p.m. CT.

In the months of April, May and September, the Royals will host 19 weeknight games beginning at 6:40 p.m. CT. That includes 4 Friday night home games with a 6:40 p.m. CT start, on April 5 vs. the Chicago White Sox, April 19 vs. the Baltimore Orioles, May 3 vs. the Texas Rangers and May 17 vs. the Oakland Athletics. The remaining weeknight home games will begin at 7:10 p.m. CT.

The Royals will host 14 Saturday games in 2024. Four of those will begin at 3:10 p.m. CT, including March 30 vs. the Twins, June 1 vs. the San Diego Padres, June 8 vs. the Seattle Mariners and June 29 vs. the Cleveland Guardians. The remaining 10 Saturday home games will begin at 6:10 p.m. CT.

All 13 Sunday home games are scheduled for 1:10 p.m. CT. In addition to Opening Day, there are 6 weekday home games which are scheduled for 1:10 p.m. CT.

Kansas City’s home finale is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 22 vs. the San Francisco Giants at 1:10 p.m. CT. The Royals will end the regular season on the road in 2024 for just the second time since 2016.

For the second straight season, Major League Baseball will continue its balanced schedule, in which the Royals will play all other 29 teams. Kansas City’s 162-game schedule will include:

52 games vs. American League Central teams (13 games across 4 series vs. all 4 opponents)

64 league games vs. American League East and West teams (6-7 games vs. each opponent)

46 Interleague games (4 games vs. St. Louis and 3 games vs. all other NL teams)

The breakdown of divisional games will include 7 home games and 6 road games vs. Cleveland and Chicago, and 6 home games and 7 road games vs. Detroit and Minnesota. Of the 10 teams who play in the American League East and American League West, the Royals will play four of those opponents seven times and will play six of those teams six times.

The Royals will host the I-70 Series at Kauffman Stadium for 2 games from Aug. 9-10 at 7:10 p.m. CT and 6:10 p.m. CT, respectively, before enjoying an off day on Sunday, Aug. 11.

Season ticket packages and group tickets for all regular season games including Opening Day are on-sale now. Single game tickets for all games excluding Opening Day will go on-sale to the general public this Friday, Nov. 17 beginning at 10 a.m. CT. For more information on tickets visit www.royals.com/tickets. To receive alerts and gain access to special ticket opportunities, including single game presale access, register to become a Royals Insider.

The Royals 2024 schedule with home game times is attached. Game times are subject to change.