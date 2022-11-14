ROYALS ANNOUNCE HOME GAME TIMES FOR 2023 SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—In conjunction with the Texas Rangers and Surprise Stadium, the Kansas City Royals today announced home game times for their 32-game exhibition schedule for 2023. Game dates and opponents were announced in August.

The Royals will begin their 21st season in the Cactus League on Friday, Feb. 24 vs. the Texas Rangers in a 2:05 p.m. CT start at Surprise Stadium. Kansas City’s schedule features 15 home games at Surprise Stadium, plus two games as the visiting team vs. the Texas Rangers on Feb. 25 and March 15.

The Royals will host four night games during Cactus League play, on Saturday, March 4 vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers at 7:05 p.m. CT, Wednesday, March 8 vs. the Chicago White Sox at 7:05 p.m. CT, Tuesday, March 14 vs. the Cincinnati Reds at 8:05 p.m. CT and on Tuesday, March 21 vs. the Chicago Cubs at 8:05 p.m. CT.

Seven of the Royals first nine home games will begin at 2:05 p.m. CT. Starting on March 12, when Daylight Savings begins, four of the remaining six home games are scheduled for 3:05 p.m. CT.

Kansas City’s home schedule includes a World Baseball Classic exhibition game against Great Britain on Thursday, March 9 at 2:05 p.m. CT.

The Royals will play every Cactus League team at least twice, including five games vs. the Rangers. Three of those five games will be part of Cactus League play, and two others will take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on March 27-28.

Following an off day on Wednesday, March 29, the Royals will play their regular season opener on Thursday, March 30 at Kauffman Stadium vs. the Minnesota Twins.

Spring Training single game tickets go on-sale to the general public beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 15 for as low as $8. Tickets can be purchased online at surprisestadium.com or by phone at 623.222.2222. The Surprise Stadium Box Office will open for in-person ticket sales on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 beginning at 8 a.m. MST. The box office is located at 15960 N. Bullard Ave.