Royals Announce Fanbassador Program

Royals ReleaseJuly 2, 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the return of baseball in 2020, the Kansas City Royals are excited to announce the Fanbassador program.

Season ticket members will be offered the chance to order a hard-plastic cutout of their likeness that will be displayed in a seat at Kauffman Stadium during the 2020 season!

Initially, up to 500 “Fanbassador” cutouts will be available. Each cutout can be purchased for $40. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Royals Respond Fund, a Royals Charities effort that supports Kansas City area nonprofits who focus on food insecurity as it relates to the coronavirus pandemic.

Season ticket members will receive an email from the Royals to access the form and upload their photo. The items will be placed in locations around the ballpark so fans and their families may be able to see the cutout of themselves while watching the game on TV. The cutouts will remain in the ballpark throughout the 2020 season.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

