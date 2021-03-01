Royals Announce Extension with Hunter Dozier

SURPRISE, ARIZ. (March 1, 2021)Â â€“ The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have agreed to a four-year contract extension with third basemanÂ Hunter DozierÂ that begins with the 2021 season and has a team option for 2025. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Dozier, 29, was limited to just 44 games last season after beginning the year on the Injured List. During the 2019 season, he hit a career-best 26 home runs and 29 doubles with 84 RBI and batted .279 with an .870 OPS, while tying for the Major League lead with 10 triples. In doing so, he became the first Royal to record at least 25 doubles, 25 home runs and 10 triples in a single season, and just the fifth player in the Majors since 1990, joiningÂ Nicholas CastellanosÂ (2017),Â Curtis GrandersonÂ (2011),Â Grady SizemoreÂ (2006) andÂ Nomar GarciaparraÂ (1997, 2003).

Dozier has played at both corner infield and corner outfield spots in his career and did not commit an error on defense in 191 total chances last season.

Dozier was the Royalsâ€™ first-round pick (8thÂ overall) in the 2013 First-Year Player Draft.