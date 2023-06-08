ROYALS ANNOUNCE DETAILS FOR CHIEFS DAY AT THE K

KANSAS CITY, Mo.— The Kansas City Royals announced details for Chiefs Day at the K, a way for the club and its fans to celebrate our neighbors’ Super Bowl LVII championship.

The Royals will host Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Andy Reid and many members of the team for the game against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday, June 12 at 7:10 pm.

Many of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium’s gameday traditions will come across the parking lot, including the Chiefs cheerleaders, flag runners, KC Wolf and more. Crown Vision will also show highlights from the Chiefs fourth quarter comeback in the Super Bowl.

Important to note: the Royals encourage fans to be in their seats by 6:45 to see Reid, Mahomes and Kelce carry their most recent Super Bowl trophy along a red carpet from the bullpen to the infield.

Of particular interest – and with a little more practice since the last time – Kelce will throw out the ceremonial first pitch to Mahomes.