Citizens Academy Class Forming

Applications are now being accepted for a Fall Citizens Academy which will be hosted by the Saline County Sheriff’s Office and Salina Police Department.

Salina Police officers and Saline County Sheriff’s Deputies are teaming up to make the course and demonstrations available. Topics include:

Criminal Investigation

Forensics

Bias Based Policing

K-9 / SWAT Demonstration

Use of Force Simulator

Scenario Based Activities

Mounted Patrol

DUI Recognition

Minimum requirements are:

Minimum age of 21 years

Live or work in Saline County, Kansas

No felony convictions

No misdemeanor arrest within one year of application

The Citizen’s Academy classes will be on Wednesday evenings. They start September 2nd and go through November 10th.

Citizens can fill out an application at the link below or using the QR Code in the flyer.

Applications are also available at the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.