Citizens Academy Class Forming

Applications are now being accepted for a Fall Citizens Academy which will be hosted by the Saline County Sheriff’s Office and Salina Police Department.
Salina Police officers and Saline County Sheriff’s Deputies are teaming up to make the course and demonstrations available. Topics include:
- Criminal Investigation
- Forensics
- Bias Based Policing
- K-9 / SWAT Demonstration
- Use of Force Simulator
- Scenario Based Activities
- Mounted Patrol
- DUI Recognition
Minimum requirements are:
- Minimum age of 21 years
- Live or work in Saline County, Kansas
- No felony convictions
-
No misdemeanor arrest within one year of application
The Citizen’s Academy classes will be on Wednesday evenings. They start September 2nd and go through November 10th.
Citizens can fill out an application at the link below or using the QR Code in the flyer.
Applications are also available at the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.