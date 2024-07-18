ROYALS ANNOUNCE 2025 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals today announced their 2025 regular season schedule. All game times will be announced at a later date.

Opening Day is scheduled for Thursday, March 27 at Kauffman Stadium vs. the Cleveland Guardians. This marks the earliest Opening Day in franchise history, and is the ninth time in 11 years dating back to 2015 that the Royals will open the season at home. The 2025 season will mark the fifth time in 57 years that the Royals will begin a season vs. Cleveland, and the first time since 2022, when they hosted the Guardians in Kansas City.

The Royals will close out the regular season on the road with a 6-game trip at Anaheim and the Athletics from Sept. 23-28, marking just the third time in 10 seasons since 2016 that the Royals will finish the regular season on the road, along with 2022 and 2024.

For the third consecutive season, Major League Baseball will continue its balanced schedule, in which the Royals will play all other 29 teams. Kansas City’s 162-game schedule will include:

52 games vs. American League Central teams (13 games across 4 series vs. all 4 opponents)

62 league games vs. American League East and West teams (6-7 games vs. each opponent)

48 Interleague games (6 games vs. St. Louis and 3 games vs. all other NL teams)

The breakdown of divisional games will include 7 home games and 6 road games vs. the White Sox and Twins, and 6 home games and 7 road games vs. the Tigers and Guardians.

Of the 10 teams who play in the American League East and West divisions, the Royals will play two of those opponents seven times (Seattle and Texas) and eight of those teams six times.

The Royals will play their intra-state rival St. Louis Cardinals in 3 games at Kauffman Stadium from May 16-18 and in 3 games at Busch Stadium from June 3-5. This marks the first time that the I-70 series has spanned 6 games in a season since 2021, after playing a pair of 2-game series in three straight years from 2022-24.

Kansas City will play exactly 3 games against each of the other 14 National League teams, including seven 3-game home series and seven 3-game road series. In the month of July, the Royals will play 18 of their 24 games vs. NL opponents, including 15 straight games from July 4-23.

In addition to St. Louis, the Royals will travel to seven National League ballparks, including Milwaukee (March 31-April 2), San Francisco (May 19-21), San Diego (June 20-22), Arizona (July 4-6), Miami (July 18-20), Chicago (July 21-23) and Philadelphia (Sept. 12-14).

Kansas City’s holiday schedule will see the Royals host the Red Sox on Mother’s Day (May 11), the Reds on Memorial Day (May 26) and the Athletics on Father’s Day (June 15). They will travel to Detroit to play the Tigers on Easter Sunday (April 20) and to Arizona to play the Diamondbacks on Independence Day. The Royals will enjoy an off day on Labor Day (Sept. 1).

The Royals will be in New York to play the Yankees on Jackie Robinson Day, which is Tuesday, April 15. The Royals have scheduled off days on Major League Baseball’s Lou Gehrig Day (June 2) and Roberto Clemente Day (Sept. 15).

The All-Star break will run from July 14-17 and will include the 95th Major League Baseball All-Star Game to be played on Tuesday, July 15 at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves.

Kansas City will host a pair of three-opponent homestands, including 10 games in 11 days from Aug. 11-21 vs. Washington (3 games), the White Sox (3) and Texas (4). They will play 9 games in 10 days the following homestand from Aug. 29-Sept. 7 with 3 games each against Detroit, the Angels and Minnesota.

The Royals are scheduled for a pair of three-city road trips, including 10 games in 10 days from April 11-20 at Cleveland (3 games), the Yankees (3) and Detroit (4). From Aug. 1-10, they will play 9 games in 10 days at Toronto (3), Boston (3) and Minnesota (3).

The Royals will play on 17 consecutive days from April 4-20, which will mark their longest stretch of the 2025 campaign without an off day.