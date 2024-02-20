ROYALS ANNOUNCE 2024 SPRING TRAINING BROADCAST SCHEDULE

SURPRISE, Ariz.—The Kansas City Royals today announced their radio and television broadcast schedules for the 2024 Spring Training season.

Kansas City’s flagship radio station will broadcast 17 Spring Training games on KCSP-AM, including the March 25 exhibition game against the Double-A affiliate Northwest Arkansas Naturals. Of those 17 games, 10 will be broadcast on 610 Sports Radio and the remaining 7 will be broadcast on its sister station 1660 The Bet.

Of Kansas City’s 32 exhibition games, 29 of them will be available for audio streaming on royals.com, including the games on 610 Sports Radio and 1660 The Bet. Twelve games will air via webcast exclusively on royals.com, plus Kansas City’s Spring Breakout Game on March 17 at 3:05 p.m. CT.

Spring Training action will be called on radio by Ryan Lefebvre, Steve Stewart and Jake Eisenberg.

Bally Sports Kansas City will televise 4 games this spring, beginning on Sunday, March 17 at 6:05 p.m. CT, when the Royals host the Milwaukee Brewers at Surprise Stadium.

Coverage continues on Wednesday, March 20 vs. the Los Angeles Angels (8:05 p.m. CT), Thursday, March 21 in a split-squad game vs. the Chicago White Sox (3:05 p.m. CT) and the Cactus League finale on Saturday, March 23 vs. the Texas Rangers (2:05 p.m. CT). Bally Sports Kansas City’s telecasts will feature Lefebvre, Rex Hudler and Eisenberg.

Three additional games will stream on the Bally Sports app and BallySports.com: Sunday, Feb. 25 vs. the Los Angeles Angels (2:10 p.m. CT), Wednesday, March 13 vs. the Los Angeles Angels (3:05 p.m. CT) and Friday, March 15 in a split-squad game vs. the Cleveland Guardians (3:05 p.m. CT). Those games will be available for streaming to fans who sign in with their pay-TV login and password or with a subscription to Bally Sports+, the stand-alone streaming service.

