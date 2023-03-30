ROYALS ANNOUNCE 2023 OPENING DAY ROSTER

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced several roster moves this morning to finalize their Opening Day Roster. The Royals have selected outfielders Jackie Bradley Jr. and Franmil Reyes and infielder Matt Duffy.

Additionally, left-handed pitcher Jake Brentz has been placed on the 60-day Injured List as he continues to recover from left elbow surgery, and outfielder Diego Hernandez has been recalled and placed on the 60-day Injured List with a dislocated right shoulder. Outfielder Drew Waters has been placed on the 10-day Injured List retroactive to March 27 with a left oblique strain, and left-handed pitcher Daniel Lynch has been placed on the 15-day Injured List retroactive to March 27 with a rotator cuff strain. Left-handed pitcher Angel Zerpa was placed on the 60-day Injured List on March 15 with left shoulder tendinopathy.

The Royals have 40 players on the Major League Reserve List.

Kansas City’s 26-man Opening Day roster includes 15 players who made the Opening Day roster in 2022, including pitchers Scott Barlow, Kris Bubic, Taylor Clarke, Dylan Coleman, Amir Garrett, Zack Greinke, Carlos Hernández, Brad Keller and Brady Singer; catcher Salvador Perez; infielders Hunter Dozier, Nicky Lopez and Bobby Witt Jr.; and outfielders Kyle Isbel and Edward Olivares.

Five Royals made the Opening Day roster for the first time, including pitcher Jose Cuas, catcher MJ Melendez and infielders Nate Eaton, Michael Massey and Vinnie Pasquantino.

Six players will be making their Royals debuts with their 1st appearance this season, including pitchers Aroldis Chapman, Jordan Lyles and Ryan Yarbrough, infielder Matt Duffy and outfielders Jackie Bradley Jr. and Franmil Reyes.

Zack Greinke made the Opening Day roster for the 17th time in his career and is making his 7th career Opening Day start today. This marks his 6th Opening Day start in the last eight seasons, which matches Max Scherzer, Aaron Nola and Madison Bumgarner for the most Opening Day starts by a pitcher in the Majors since 2016.

Salvador Perez is making his 9th career Opening Day start at catcher, most in franchise history at that position. His 9 career Opening Day starts (at any position) are tied with Mike Sweeney for the 7th most in franchise history.