Royals Announce 2022 Regular Season Schedule

KANSAS CITY, MO. (August 4, 2021) – In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals today announced their 2022 regular season schedule. All game times will be announced at a later date.

Opening Day is scheduled for Thursday, March 31 at Progressive Field in Cleveland’s first game as the rebranded Guardians. This will mark the second time in three seasons that the Royals will open the season on the road, following the revised 2020 season schedule, which also had them opening in Cleveland.

The Royals will close the regular season in Cleveland with a three-game set from Sept. 30-Oct. 2, marking the first time they will end the season on the road since 2015. It will be the first time they begin and end the season vs. the same opponent since 2013, when the Royals began and ended the season in Chicago vs. the White Sox.

The Royals are scheduled for 20 Interleague games in 2022, including four vs. their intrastate rivals. Kansas City will continue its I-70 series vs. St. Louis with two games at Busch Stadium from April 12-13 and two games at Kauffman Stadium from May 3-4. The Royals’ remaining 16 Interleague games will be played over six series against the National League West.

Kansas City will host Interleague matchups in 2022 vs. Los Angeles (Aug. 12-14), Arizona (Aug. 23-24) and San Diego (Aug. 26-28), all within a stretch of 15 games in August. The series vs. the Padres will mark Eric Hosmer’s first games at Kauffman Stadium since Oct. 1, 2017, which was the last game of his seven-year career with the Royals and included a World Series championship in 2015.

The road Interleague schedule will take the Royals to Colorado (May 13-15), Arizona (May 23-24) and San Francisco (June 13-15). The Royals’ trips to Coors Field and Chase Field will be their first since 2014, and the visit to Oracle Park will be their first since 2017.

Kansas City’s holiday schedule will see the Royals host Detroit on Easter Sunday (April 17) and Cleveland on Labor Day (Sept. 5). The Royals will travel to Baltimore on Mother’s Day (May 8), to Cleveland on Memorial Day (May 30), to Oakland on Father’s Day (June 19) and to Houston on Independence Day (July 4).

The All-Star break will run from July 18-21 and will include the 92nd Major League Baseball All-Star Game to be played on Tuesday, July 19 at Dodger Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Kansas City will host 81 games at Kauffman Stadium, including 16 in April, 10 in May, 16 in June, 12 in July, 15 in August and 12 in September.

The Royals will host two 10-game homestands, from June 3-12 vs. Houston, Toronto and Baltimore; and from Aug. 4-14 vs. Boston, the White Sox and Dodgers. The Royals are scheduled for three three-city trips, including nine games in 10 days from May 6-15 at Baltimore, Texas and Colorado; nine games in 10 days from May 23-June 1 at Arizona, Minnesota and Cleveland; and nine games in 10 days from June 13-22 at San Francisco, Oakland and Anaheim.

The Royals are scheduled to play on a season-high 17 consecutive days preceding the All-Star Break, from July 1-17, and again immediately after the break, from July 22-Aug. 7.