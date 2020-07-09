Royals Announce 2021 Schedule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals today announced their 2021 regular season schedule. All game times will be announced at a later date.

Opening Day is scheduled for April 1 at Kauffman Stadium vs. the Texas Rangers, to mark the fifth time in seven years that the Royals will open the season at home. It’ll be the first time the Royals will play the Rangers on Opening Day, and the first time they will open with a non-divisional opponent since starting the 2016 season vs. the New York Mets.

Kansas City will continue its I-70 series vs. St. Louis with three games at Busch Stadium from Aug. 6-8 and three games at Kauffman Stadium from Aug. 13-15. The remaining 14 Interleague games will be played over six series, including three at home and three on the road against the National League Central. This will mark the second consecutive season in which the Royals will face all five National League Central opponents.

Kansas City will host Interleague matchups in 2021 vs. Milwaukee (May 18-19), Pittsburgh (May 31-June 1) and Cincinnati (July 5-7). The road Interleague schedule will take the Royals to Pittsburgh (April 27-28), Milwaukee (July 20-21) and Chicago (Aug. 20-22). This will be the Royals’ first trip to PNC Park in Pittsburgh since 2018, and will mark the second straight season in which they will travel to Milwaukee’s Miller Park and Chicago’s Wrigley Field.

Kansas City’s holiday schedule will see the Royals host Texas on Easter Sunday (April 4), the Chicago White Sox on Mother’s Day (May 9), Pittsburgh on Memorial Day (May 31), Boston on Father’s Day (June 20) and Minnesota on Independence Day (July 4). The Royals will travel to Baltimore on Labor Day (Sept. 6).

The All-Star break will run from July 12-15 and will include the 91st Major League Baseball All-Star Game to be played on Tuesday, July 13 at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves.

Kansas City will host 81 games at Kauffman Stadium, including 13 in April, 13 in May, 11 in June, 16 in July, 11 in August, 14 in September and three in October.

The Royals will host two 10-game homestands, from April 12-21 vs. Los Angeles, Toronto and Tampa Bay; and from Aug. 9-19 vs. New York, St. Louis and Houston. The Royals are scheduled for four three-city trips, including nine games in 10 days from April 23-May 2 at Detroit, at Pittsburgh and at Minnesota; 10 games in 10 days from June 22-July 1 at New York, Texas and Boston; nine games in 10 days from July 30-Aug. 8 at Toronto, at the Chicago White Sox and at St. Louis; and 10 games in 10 days from Aug. 20-29 at the Chicago Cubs, at Houston and at Seattle.

The game dates are subject to change.