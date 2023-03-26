ROYALS AND BALLY SPORTS KANSAS CITY ANNOUNCE 2023 TELEVISION SCHEDULE

SURPRISE, Ariz.—The Kansas City Royals and Bally Sports Kansas City today announced the team’s 2023 regular season television schedule, with all 162 games airing regionally or nationally.

Bally Sports Kansas City will televise 158 regular season games, and 4 games are currently scheduled for Major League Baseball’s national television package. Those national telecasts include two on Apple TV+, on Friday, May 12 at Milwaukee and Friday, June 9 at Baltimore, and two on FOX, on Saturday, July 1 vs. the Dodgers and Saturday, Aug. 12 vs. the Cardinals.

Three games will be televised on both Bally Sports Kansas City and FS1: Monday, June 5 at Miami, Saturday, June 17 vs. the Angels and Monday, Aug. 28 vs. Pittsburgh.

Bally Sports Kansas City is entering its 16th season as the exclusive regional television home of Royals baseball. Every game on Bally Sports Kansas City will be preceded by a 30-minute pregame show, “Price Chopper Royals Live,” and followed by the “Rally House Royals Live” postgame show. Both the pre and postgame shows at Kauffman Stadium will originate from Bally Sports Kansas City’s set on the left field concourse adjacent to the Royals Hall of Fame.

Regular season coverage will begin when Bally Sports Kansas City airs Opening Day on Thursday, March 30, from Kauffman Stadium vs. the Minnesota Twins at 3:10 p.m. CT. Live coverage of the opener on Bally Sports Kansas City will begin at 2:00 p.m. with an expanded pregame show that features the on-field ceremonies from The K.

Bally Sports Kansas City is available on cable, satellite and streaming TV providers throughout the region. In addition, there’s a new option to watch Royals baseball: Bally Sports+, the stand-alone streaming service launched last June. For more information or to sign up for Bally Sports+, fans can visit BallySportsPlus.com.

Ryan Lefebvre, in his 25th season, will call the majority of regular season games for Bally Sports Kansas City, and Jake Eisenberg will provide the play-by-play on the remaining games. Rex Hudler will return for his 12th season as the analyst, and Royals Hall of Famer Jeff Montgomery will provide analysis throughout the season on “Royals Live” with host Joel Goldberg.

Royals Hall of Famer Mike Sweeney and 2015 World Series champion Jeremy Guthrie will also appear on Bally Sports Kansas City in 2023 on select pregame and postgame shows, and as guests in the booth.

For more information about Royals telecasts, fans can visit Royals.com/TV. For information about Bally Sports Kansas City channel availability, fans can visit GetMyHomeTeams.com. All game times and the TV schedule are subject to change.