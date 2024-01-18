ROYALS AGREE TO TERMS WITH 18 INTERNATIONAL FREE AGENTS

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have agreed to terms with 18 international free agents.

“We’re proud of this group and excited to get them all in our system and help them achieve their dreams,” said Royals Sr. Vice President, Major League & International Operations/Assistant General Manager, Rene Francisco. “We believe we have a strong mix of ball players, athleticism and projection that can play all over the field. I know our great fans will enjoy following their progress.”

The group features seven infielders, four right-handed pitchers, four left-handed pitchers, two outfielders and one catcher. Among the group is 17-year-old, switch-hitting Cuban infielder Yandel Ricardo, who was the No. 16 ranked prospect on the international Top 50 Prospects list by MLB.com. Video of Ricardo can be found here .

The complete list of Kansas City’s 18 international free agents is below: