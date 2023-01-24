ROYALS ACQUIRE TWO PITCHERS FROM MINNESOTA FOR OUTFIELDER MICHAEL A. TAYLOR

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced tonight that they have acquired left-handed pitcher Evan Sisk and right-handed pitcher Steven Cruz from the Minnesota Twins for outfielder Michael A. Taylor. Sisk has been assigned to Triple-A Omaha and Cruz has been assigned to Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Kansas City’s Major League Reserve List is now at 39.

In 50 appearances between Double-A Wichita and Triple-A St. Paul in 2022, Sisk, 25, went 5-1 with a 1.57 ERA (11 ER in 63.0 IP), 76 strikeouts (10.9 K/9) and just 2 home runs allowed (0.3 HR/9). At the 2021 Trade Deadline, Sisk was acquired by Minnesota in a three-player trade that sent J.A. Happ to St. Louis. He was originally selected by the Cardinals in the 16th round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of College of Charleston (S.C.). In 150 career appearances in the minors, the left hander owns a 2.69 ERA (62 ER in 207.2 IP) and 236 strikeouts (10.2 K/9).

Cruz, 23, who is listed at 6-foot-6, recorded 4 saves and 72 strikeouts in a career-high 56.0 innings (11.6 K/9) across 46 appearances at Double-A Wichita in 2022. He was signed by the Twins as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic in 2017. In 120 career appearances (7 starts) in the minors, Cruz has recorded 259 strikeouts in 192.1 innings (12.1 K/9).

Taylor, who will turn 32 years old before Opening Day, combined to hit .249 with 21 home runs in two seasons with the Royals. In 2021, the center fielder earned his first Rawlings Gold Glove Award.