ROYALS ACQUIRE RIGHT-HANDED PITCHER JOHN SCHREIBER FROM BOSTON

SURPRISE, Ariz..—The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have acquired right-handed pitcher John Schreiber from Boston for minor league right-handed pitcher David Sandlin. In a corresponding move, right-handed pitcher Kyle Wright was placed on the 60-day Injured List.

Schreiber, 29, recorded a 3.86 ERA (20 ER in 46.2 IP) and 53 strikeouts (10.2 K/9) in 46 appearances with the Red Sox last season. He began the year with a 2.12 ERA (4 ER in 17.0 IP) in his 1st 18 appearances before missing 58 team games from May 16-July 24 with a right teres major strain, his first career stint on the Injured List. In 28 appearances following the injury, he pitched to a 4.85 ERA (16 ER in 29.2 IP).

A five-year Major League veteran, Schreiber (SHRY-ber) was named Boston’s Fireman Award winner in 2022, which honors the club’s top relief pitcher as voted on by the Boston Chapter of the BBWAA. He set career highs in appearances (64), wins (4), saves (8), innings (65.0), strikeouts (74) and holds (22) that season, which included a 17.1-inning scoreless streak. Over the last two seasons, he’s led all Red Sox pitchers (min. 60.0 IP) in appearances (110) and ERA (2.90) while ranking 2nd in saves (9) and K/9 (10.2).

Schreiber was selected by Detroit in the 15th round of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft and made his Major League debut with the Tigers in 2019, before being claimed off waivers by Boston prior to the 2021 season.

Sandlin, 22, posted a 3.51 ERA (26 ER in 66.2 IP) with 87 strikeouts (11.7 K/9) in 14 starts last season between Class-A Columbia and High-A Quad Cities, after being selected by Kansas City in the 11th round of the 2022 First-Year Player Draft.