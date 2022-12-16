Salina, KS

ROYALS ACQUIRE RIGHT-HANDED PITCHER JACOB WALLACE FROM BOSTON

Royals ReleaseDecember 16, 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have acquired right-handed pitcher Jacob Wallace from the Boston Red Sox for right-handed pitcher Wyatt Mills, who was designated for assignment on Tuesday. Wallace, a non-roster player, will be assigned to Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

Wallace, 24, was selected by Colorado in the 3rd round of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Connecticut. He was named a Northwest League Midseason All-Star in his pro debut, recording a 1.29 ERA (3 ER in 21.0 IP) and 12 saves in 22 appearances. Wallace was traded to Boston in September 2020.

He spent all of the 2022 season at Double-A Portland in the Red Sox organization and went 8-2 with a 3.81 ERA (24 ER in 56.2 IP) and 76 strikeouts (12.1 K/9) in 47 appearances. Across three seasons in the minors, Wallace has recorded 181 strikeouts in 126.1 innings for a 12.9 K/9.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

