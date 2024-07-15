ROYALS ACQUIRE RIGHT-HANDED PITCHER HUNTER HARVEY FROM WASHINGTON

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have acquired right-handed pitcher Hunter Harvey from the Washington Nationals for minor league infielder Cayden Wallace and the 39th pick of the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, in Competitive Balance Round A. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Royals have designated pitcher Nick Anderson for assignment.

Harvey, 29, has appeared in 43 games for the Nationals this season, going 2-4 with a 4.20 ERA (21 ER in 45.0 IP), 50 strikeouts (26.3 K%, 10.0 K/9) and just 12 walks (6.3 BB%, 2.4 BB/9). He has earned a career-high 26 holds this season, tied with St. Louis’ JoJo Romero for the Major League lead, and he has inherited 17 runners, allowing just 1 to score (94.1% stranded).

In 2023, Harvey ranked among National League relievers in strikeout-to-walk ratio (5.15, T-4th) and WHIP (0.94, 5th), while his 2.82 ERA (19 ER in 60.2 IP) ranked 10th (min. 60.0 IP). He earned 10 saves and 19 holds, one of just four Major League relievers to reach those numbers last season.

A native of Catawba, N.C., Harvey has spent parts of six seasons in the Majors, as he began his career with three campaigns in Baltimore from 2019-21 before landing in Washington, where he has spent each of the last three seasons. In 164 career appearances, he has amassed a 3.20 ERA (60 ER in 168.2 IP) and 185 strikeouts (27.2 K%, 9.9 K/9), while holding opponents to a .225/.282/.370 (139-for-619, .652 OPS) slashline.

His father, Bryan Harvey, was a two-time All-Star with the Angels (1991) and Marlins (1993) and recorded 177 saves at the big league level. With Hunter’s 1st career save on May 7, 2023 at Arizona, the Harveys became the ninth father-son duo in Major League history to each record 1 save.

Harvey was originally selected by Baltimore with the 22nd overall pick in the 2013 First-Year Player Draft out of Bandys High School (N.C.).

Wallace, 22, was Kansas City’s 2nd-round pick in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Arkansas, and is currently on the 7-day Injured List.

Anderson, 34, posted a 4.04 ERA (16 ER in 35.2 IP) across 37 games for the Royals this season.