Salina, KS

Now: 30 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 58 ° | Lo: 34 °

Royals Acquire RHP’s Jesse Hahn, Heath Fillmyer From Oakland

KC Royals ReleaseJanuary 30, 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (January 29, 2018) – The Kansas City Royals announced tonight that they have acquired right-handed pitchers Jesse Hahn and Heath Fillmyer from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for left-handed pitcher Ryan Buchter, first baseman/outfielder Brandon Moss and cash considerations.

Hahn, a 28-year-old from Norwich, Conn., made 13 starts (14 appearances) with Oakland last season, posting a 3-6 mark and a 5.30 ERA (41 ER in 69.2 IP).  The right-hander got off to a strong start in 2017, recording a 2.74 ERA (13 ER in 42.2 IP), through seven outings, including quality starts in five of his first six assignments.  He worked 8.0 scoreless innings at Angel Stadium on April 25, allowing just one hit, but took a no-decision in a 2-1 Oakland defeat.  He also collected a season-best seven strikeouts in 6.0 innings in a 3-1 loss at Kauffman Stadium on April 13.   Hahn has pitched in parts of four Major League seasons with San Diego (2014) and Oakland (2015-17) and enters 2018 with an 18-20 career record and a 4.19 ERA in 53 outings (50 starts).

Fillmyer, a 23-year-old from Roebling, N.J., spent the entire 2017 season at Midland (AA), where he was 11-5 with a 3.49 ERA (58 ER in 149.2 IP).  He tied for the Texas League lead in starts (29), while tying for second in wins, and ranking fifth in ERA and innings and eighth in strikeouts (115).  He was named an Organization All-Star by MiLB.com, while MLB.com ranked him as the No. 18 prospect in the A’s system following the season.  He was added to the A’s 40-man roster on Nov. 20.  Fillmyer was selected by Oakland in the fifth round of the 2014 First-Year Player Draft out of Mercer County Community College in West Windsor, N.J.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Royals Sign Alcides Escobar

January 29, 2018 3:14 pm

Royals Agree to Terms with Herrera, Karns for...

January 12, 2018 3:52 pm

Royals Acquire Pitcher Oaks, Infielder Mejia ...

January 5, 2018 8:03 am

Royals Acquire Keller, Smith Via Trades

December 15, 2017 3:50 pm

Latest Stories

Sports News

Jayhawks Clip Cats in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Double-doubles from Devonte' Graham and Malik Newman, along with some stingy zon...

January 30, 2018 Comments

Royals Acquire RHP’s Jesse Hahn, ...

Sports News

January 30, 2018

Kansas is Sickest State in Nation

Top News

January 29, 2018

Royals Sign Alcides Escobar

Sports News

January 29, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Shoplifter Caught Fleeing...
January 29, 2018Comments
2 Injured in Crash
January 29, 2018Comments
North Salina Feud Turns V...
January 29, 2018Comments
Two More Most Wanted Arre...
January 29, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018