Royals Acquire Pitcher Oaks, Infielder Mejia in Three-way Trade

KANSAS CITY, MO (January 4, 2018) – The Kansas City Royals, Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers have completed a three-team, five-player trade this evening, with the Royals acquiring right-handed pitcher Trevor Oaks and infielder Erick Mejia in exchange for left-handed pitcher Scott Alexander, right-handed pitcher Joakim Soria and cash considerations. The Dodgers then acquire infielder Jake Peter from the White Sox in exchange for Soria, left-handed pitcher Luis Avilán and cash considerations.

Oaks, a 24-year-old pitcher from Riverside, Calif., is added to the Royals’ 40-man roster. The right-hander pitched at Oklahoma City (AAA) for most of 2017, going 4-3 with a 3.64 ERA (34 ER in 84.0 IP) over 15 starts (16 appearances). He allowed just 18 walks, compared to 72 strikeouts. Oaks was named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 28-June 4, tossing 7.0-shutout innings and homering, in an 11-1 victory at New Orleans on May 29. He was Los Angeles’ seventh-round selection in the 2014 First-Year Player Draft out of California Baptist University and was ranked as the No. 14 prospect in the Dodgers’ organization in 2017 by MLB.com.

Mejia is a 23-year-old infielder from Villa Mela, Dominican Republic. He spent a majority of last season at Tulsa, the Dodgers’ Double-A affiliate. In 102 games with the Drillers, the switch-hitting infielder batted .289 with 17 doubles, three triples, seven homers and 25 steals in 29 attempts. His stolen base total ranked third in the Texas League. He also added four steals in four attempts while spending time at Rancho Cucamonga (A) and Oklahoma City (AAA). Mejia was named the Texas League Player of the Week for the week of July 24-30, batting .440 (11-for-25) with two doubles, four homers and seven RBI during that span.

Following today’s trade, the Royals have 39 players on their Major League Reserve List.