ROYALS ACQUIRE PITCHER NICK ANDERSON FROM ATLANTA

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals today announced that they have acquired right-handed pitcher Nick Anderson from the Atlanta Braves for cash. In a corresponding move, left-handed pitcher Austin Cox has been designated for assignment. Kansas City’s Major League Reserve List remains at 40.

Anderson, 33, went 4-0 with 1 save, a 3.06 ERA (12 ER in 35.1 IP) and 36 strikeouts (9.2 K/9) in 35 appearances with Atlanta in 2023. He missed all of 2022 due to injury and was limited to 6 outings in 2021 with Tampa Bay due to injury.

In 2020 with Tampa Bay, he was one of two relievers named First-Team All-MLB, after going 2-1 with a 0.55 ERA (1 ER in 16.1 IP) and 26 strikeouts in 19 appearances. He made 3 appearances in the 2020 World Series with the Rays and was the winning pitcher in Game 2 against the Dodgers.

He made his Major League debut in 2019 and in 68 appearances between Miami (45) and Tampa Bay (23), he went 5-4 with 1 save, a 3.32 ERA (24 ER in 65.0 IP) and 110 strikeouts (15.2 K/9).

Across parts of four seasons in the Majors, Anderson is 11-6 with 9 saves in 128 appearances and has recorded a 2.93 ERA (40 ER in 122.2 IP) with 173 strikeouts (12.7 K/9) and 32 walks (2.3 BB/9).

He was originally selected by Milwaukee in the 32nd round of the 2012 First-Year Player Draft but did not sign. He signed with Minnesota as an undrafted free agent in 2015.