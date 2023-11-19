ROYALS ACQUIRE PITCHER KYLE WRIGHT FROM ATLANTA IN EXCHANGE FOR PITCHER JACKSON KOWAR

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have acquired right-handed pitcher Kyle Wright from the Atlanta Braves for right-handed pitcher Jackson Kowar. Kansas City’s Major League Reserve List remains at 39.

Wright, 28, went 1-3 with 34 strikeouts in 31.0 innings of work across 9 outings (7 starts) for Atlanta in 2023, missing time with a right shoulder strain.

In 2022, he finished 10th in National League Cy Young Award voting when he led the Majors with 21 wins and a 3.19 ERA, 174 strikeouts and a 1.16 WHIP. He became the first Atlanta Braves pitcher to lead the Majors in wins since Tom Glavine in 2000 (also 21).

Over parts of six Major League seasons, he has gone 24-16 with a 4.45 ERA (139 ER in 281.1 IP), 267 strikeouts and a 1.36 WHIP across 60 games (51 starts). Additionally, Wright has gone 2-1 with a 3.93 ERA (8 ER in 18.1 IP) with 19 strikeouts across 5 postseason appearances (3 starts), and was an integral part of the 2021 World Series champion Braves roster, allowing 1 run over 5.1 relief innings against the Astros.

Wright was originally selected by the Braves in the 1st round (5th overall) of the 2017 Draft out of Vanderbilt University (Tenn.) and was signed by Braves scout Dustin Evans.

Kowar, 27, was selected in the 1st round (33rd overall) of the 2018 Draft out of the University of Florida. He appeared in 23 games for the Royals this season, a career high, posting a 6.43 ERA (20 ER in 28.0 IP) with 29 strikeouts.