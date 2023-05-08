ROYALS ACQUIRE PITCHER JAMES McARTHUR FROM PHILLIES, DESIGNATE FRANMIL REYES FOR ASSIGNMENT

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced this morning that they have acquired right-handed pitcher James McArthur from the Philadelphia Phillies for minor league outfielder Junior Marin and cash considerations. McArthur, 26, was designated for assignment by Philadelphia last Thursday. He will be optioned to Triple-A Omaha.

To make room for McArthur on the 40-man roster, Franmil Reyes was designated for assignment.

McArthur has made 5 appearances (4 starts) with Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season, after being limited to just 13 starts last year due to injury. He was selected to Philadelphia’s 40-man roster in November 2021, after recording a 4.25 ERA (37 ER in 78.1 IP) with 83 strikeouts (9.5 K/9) in 20 outings (15 starts) between High-A Jersey Shore and Double-A Reading.

A 12th-round pick by the Phillies in the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Mississippi, the 6-foot-7 McArthur has recorded 289 strikeouts in 268.1 innings (9.7 K/9) over 73 appearances (51 starts) in his minor league career.

Marin, 19, signed with the Royals as an international free agent out of Venezuela in March 2021.

Reyes, 27, made the Royals Opening Day roster this season, but hit .186 (11-for-59) in 19 games before being optioned to Triple-A Omaha last Tuesday.