ROYALS ACQUIRE PITCHER CESAR ESPINAL FROM ORIOLES FOR PITCHER JONATHAN HEASLEY

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have acquired minor league right-handed pitcher Cesar Espinal from the Baltimore Orioles for right-handed pitcher Jonathan Heasley. Kansas City’s Major League Reserve List is now at 40.

Espinal, 18, appeared in 9 games (8 starts) for the DSL Orioles Orange in 2023, going 2-1 with a 3.18 ERA (12 ER in 34.0 IP), 34 strikeouts and 11 walks, posting a 1.18 WHIP. Originally signed as a 16-year-old out of La Altagracia, D.R., Espinal owns a career 4.02 ERA (24 ER in 53.2 IP) across two summers with the Dominican Orioles.

Heasley pitched in 36 games (24 starts) for Kansas City over three seasons and went 5-11 with a 5.45 ERA (81 ER in 133.2 IP). Last year, he made 12 relief appearances and struck out 9 batters in 15.0 innings but allowed 13 runs (12 earned) for a 7.20 ERA.