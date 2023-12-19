ROYALS ACQUIRE PITCHER CESAR ESPINAL FROM ORIOLES FOR PITCHER JONATHAN HEASLEY

By Royals Release December 19, 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have acquired minor league right-handed pitcher Cesar Espinal from the Baltimore Orioles for right-handed pitcher Jonathan Heasley. Kansas City’s Major League Reserve List is now at 40.

Espinal, 18, appeared in 9 games (8 starts) for the DSL Orioles Orange in 2023, going 2-1 with a 3.18 ERA (12 ER in 34.0 IP), 34 strikeouts and 11 walks, posting a 1.18 WHIP. Originally signed as a 16-year-old out of La Altagracia, D.R., Espinal owns a career 4.02 ERA (24 ER in 53.2 IP) across two summers with the Dominican Orioles.

Heasley pitched in 36 games (24 starts) for Kansas City over three seasons and went 5-11 with a 5.45 ERA (81 ER in 133.2 IP). Last year, he made 12 relief appearances and struck out 9 batters in 15.0 innings but allowed 13 runs (12 earned) for a 7.20 ERA.