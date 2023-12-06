ROYALS ACQUIRE PITCHER CARLOS MATEO FROM ASTROS FOR PITCHER DYLAN COLEMAN

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have acquired minor league right-handed pitcher Carlos Mateo from the Houston Astros for right-handed pitcher Dylan Coleman. Kansas City’s Major League Reserve List is now at 39.

Mateo, who turns 20 on Dec. 16, appeared in 7 games for the Gulf Coast League Astros in 2023 and struck out 12 batters in 8.2 innings pitched. He made his professional debut with the Dominican Summer League Astros Orange in 2022 and posted a 2-1 record with a 2.63 ERA (8 ER in 27.1 IP) and 33 strikeouts (28.9 K%, 10.9 K/9), while issuing just 13 walks (11.4 BB%, 4.3 BB/9).

Coleman, 27, pitched to a 5-4 record and a 3.88 ERA (40 ER in 92.2 IP) across parts of three Major League seasons with Kansas City, including 23 games in 2023.