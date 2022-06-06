Salina, KS

Royal rally falls short, Astros win 7-4

Jackson SchneiderJune 6, 2022
TEAM123456789FINALHITSERRORS
ASTROS0012000137120
ROYALS000002011470

The Houston Astros finished off a series win on Sunday afternoon, holding off a 2-out Royals rally in the bottom of the ninth inning. Kansas City left the bases loaded to end the game, falling 7-4.

The win gave Houston two out of three during the weekend set, and helped them push their AL West-leading record to 35-19. Kansas City adversely still sits in last in the AL Central, posting the worst record in the majors at 17-35.

Kansas City will stay home, welcoming the Toronto Blue Jays to Kauffman Stadium for the next three days. Monday’s action is set for a 7:10 start, with Daniel Lynch on the hill for the Royals against Toronto’s Ross Stripling.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

Royal rally falls short, Astros win...

