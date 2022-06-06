Royal rally falls short, Astros win 7-4

TEAM 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 FINAL HITS ERRORS ASTROS 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 3 7 12 0 ROYALS 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 1 1 4 7 0

The Houston Astros finished off a series win on Sunday afternoon, holding off a 2-out Royals rally in the bottom of the ninth inning. Kansas City left the bases loaded to end the game, falling 7-4.

The win gave Houston two out of three during the weekend set, and helped them push their AL West-leading record to 35-19. Kansas City adversely still sits in last in the AL Central, posting the worst record in the majors at 17-35.

Kansas City will stay home, welcoming the Toronto Blue Jays to Kauffman Stadium for the next three days. Monday’s action is set for a 7:10 start, with Daniel Lynch on the hill for the Royals against Toronto’s Ross Stripling.