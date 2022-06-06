Royal rally falls short, Astros win 7-4

|TEAM
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|FINAL
|HITS
|ERRORS
|ASTROS
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|7
|12
|0
|ROYALS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|7
|0
The Houston Astros finished off a series win on Sunday afternoon, holding off a 2-out Royals rally in the bottom of the ninth inning. Kansas City left the bases loaded to end the game, falling 7-4.
The win gave Houston two out of three during the weekend set, and helped them push their AL West-leading record to 35-19. Kansas City adversely still sits in last in the AL Central, posting the worst record in the majors at 17-35.
Kansas City will stay home, welcoming the Toronto Blue Jays to Kauffman Stadium for the next three days. Monday’s action is set for a 7:10 start, with Daniel Lynch on the hill for the Royals against Toronto’s Ross Stripling.
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|J. Altuve2B
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|.347
|.513
|M. DubonCF
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.214
|.237
|.329
|J. SiriCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|.278
|.343
|A. Bregman3B
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|.336
|.387
|Y. AlvarezDH
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.295
|.391
|.624
|K. TuckerRF
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.247
|.348
|.453
|Y. Gurriel1B
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.225
|.268
|.360
|J. PenaSS
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.278
|.330
|.473
|C. McCormickLF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.231
|.293
|.410
|M. MaldonadoC
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.136
|.204
|.256
|TEAM
|37
|7
|12
|6
|5
|9
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|HR
|PC-ST
|ERA
|F. Valdez (W, 6-2)
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|3
|5
|1
|82-48
|2.61
|R. Stanek (H, 4)
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13-9
|1.00
|H. Neris (H, 11)
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|27-17
|2.31
|R. Pressly
|0.2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11-5
|3.29
|P. Maton
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|19-7
|3.18
|R. Montero (S, 4)
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3-2
|2.08
|TEAM
|9.0
|7
|4
|4
|7
|9
|1
|155-88
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|W. Merrifield2B-RF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.224
|.263
|.318
|A. BenintendiLF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.321
|.384
|.415
|C. SniderP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|A. AbreuP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|a – R. O’HearnPH
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.208
|.264
|.271
|B. Witt Jr.SS
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.224
|.272
|.432
|S. PerezDH
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.199
|.240
|.404
|N. LopezPR-2B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|.303
|.269
|M. MelendezC
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.274
|.343
|.463
|H. DozierRF-LF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|.325
|.422
|C. Santana1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.157
|.291
|.244
|E. Rivera3B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|.280
|.424
|M. TaylorCF
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|.336
|.333
|TEAM
|33
|4
|7
|4
|7
|9
a-singled to center for Abreu in the 9th
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|HR
|PC-ST
|ERA
|J. Heasley (L, 0-3)
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|2
|5
|1
|102-62
|4.62
|J. Cuas
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13-9
|0.00
|A. Vizcaino
|0.0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|12-3
|3.00
|D. Coleman
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|17-12
|3.80
|C. Snider
|0.2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|15-9
|7.20
|A. Abreu
|0.1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|12-5
|3.00
|TEAM
|9.0
|12
|7
|7
|5
|9
|2
|171-100