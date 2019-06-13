Salina, KS

Now: 77 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 81 ° | Lo: 63 °

Rovers Will Rave at Festival

Jeff GarretsonJune 13, 2019

After a three year hiatus – the “Roving Ring” is back at the Smoky Hill River Festival giving fans a set place to watch roving performers roll in and do their shtick.

Festival Director Brad Anderson says eleven acts have been given the nomadic task of traveling around Oakdale Park to entertain patrons where they encounter them. This year, Festival fans can also hang out near the Roving Ring and watch these unique acts come to a designated area to perform.

 

“The roving ring hasn’t been out for about three years and we decided to install it this year to give some of our many roving entertainers a chance to perform in a protected and populated area,” he said.

Patrons will catch roving acts like Magic Bubbles and Dennis Porter’s Happy Faces

 

The ring, which will host acts on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, is close to the face painting station near Artyopolis.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Sports News

KWU Football Finalizes Details of 2...

The Kansas Wesleyan football team will open defense of its KCAC Championship on August 31 as the Coy...

June 13, 2019 Comments

AUDIO: Day Two Of Chiefs Mini-camp

Sports News

June 13, 2019

Rovers Will Rave at Festival

Kansas News

June 13, 2019

Falcons Settle for Split with Great...

Sports News

June 13, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Rovers Will Rave at Festi...
June 13, 2019Comments
Rodeo Equipment Stolen
June 13, 2019Comments
Kansas Zoo Closed
June 13, 2019Comments
Free Festival Bus Rides
June 13, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH