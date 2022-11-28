Rovelto Signing Class Adds 4 to Spring Roster, 2 for Fall 2023 Semester

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Cliff Rovelto announced on Monday (Nov. 28) the addition of four new athletes to the roster for January 2023, along with two more for the 2023-24 season.

Transfer students Marcus Gelpi and Nicolas-Jean Moulin and true freshmen Aaron Antoine and Ludivine Aubert will start competing in January 2023. Nen Matlock, along with cross country runner Devin Chappel, will arrive in Manhattan in Fall 2023.

Gelpi, a high jumper from Diablo Valley College, and a native of Dixon, Calif., also competes in national competitions for Puerto Rico. He became a Puerto Rican national champion last summer with a jump of 2.10 meters (6’-10 ¾”). In August he competed in the NACAC Championships in the Bahamas where he reached his personal best again at 2.16 meters (7’1”).

Moulin transfers from Université Paris Nanterre, his hometown of Pointe-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe, an archipelago in the Caribbean. As a sprinter, he competes in the 100m dash, 200m, 400m and 400m hurdles. In 2021 he won a silver and bronze medal in the 400m hurdles, his bronze medal coming from a personal-best time of 50.98 seconds. He also won bronze for the 400m hurdles in 2020.

Antoine is from Preysal, Trinidad and Tobago, where he previously competed in the high jump and long jump for his country. He won three gold medals in the high jump during 2022, one of them in April at the CARIFTA Games in Jamaica where he jumped his personal-best at 2.16 meters (7’-1”)

Aubert hails from Angers, France, with her main event being the 400m hurdles. In 2019 she became a French U18 champion and, in 2021, she was the World U-20 silver medalist, with a personal-best 57.16 seconds.

Matlock is from Shawnee, Kan., attending Mill Valley high school. He primarily competed in the 400m with a personal-best of 48.43 seconds. In 2021 he was the 400m and 800m Kansas 5A state champion and in the spring, he was the 400m runner up.

Chappel competed in multiple distance events and relays for Garden City High School in Garden City, Kan. This fall he won the Kansas 6A Regional Cross Country Championships and finished 7th at the state competition. In the Spring of 2022, he took 3rd place in the 1600m and 3200m 6A State Championships.

The Wildcats start their indoor season on Friday, Dec. 9 in the Carol Robinson Women’s & Attila Zsivoczky Men’s Winter Pentathlon at Ahearn Field House.

