Rovelto Adds Bray to Track and Field Coaching Staff

MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Cliff Rovelto announced on Monday (July 10) the addition of Ethan Bray to the coaching staff. Bray will work with pole vaulters and aid in recruiting.

Bray, a native of Fishers, Ind., was a three-time All-American in the pole vault at the University of South Dakota from 2016-2021. His senior year he competed in both the indoor and outdoor NCAA Championships, taking bronze in outdoor competition clearing a height of 5.55m/18-02.50, and finished fifth during the indoor season with a height of 5.50m/18-00.50.

Competing in the Summit League, Bray was a two-time indoor Champion, also finishing as runner-up six times. His personal best height of 5.65m/18-06.50 is No. 2 in the Coyote men’s indoor records, also claiming the No. 2 spot in the outdoor records at 5.61m/18-04.75.

Bray joined the Coyotes Track team as the Director of Operations in Aug. 2022, after graduating in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.

FROM ASSISTANT COACH ETHAN BRAY

On the opportunity at K-State…

“I’m very excited to be joining this track and field program and working with the incredible coaching staff and student-athletes!”