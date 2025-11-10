Roundabout Project Decision Delayed

With a risk of setting the entire project back a year, Salina City Commissioners Monday delayed making a decision on a project that could result in a roundabout as part of road improvements in South Salina.

The 9th Street and Water Well Road area is experiencing significant growth, with a substantial increase in truck traffic anticipated. Due to projected traffic volumes, a roundabout has been recommended and is expected to be more effective than a traffic signal at this location, as it would help prevent traffic from backing up onto the I-135 ramps.

Commissioners back in July authorized the City Manager to execute a contract with Kaw Valley Engineering for design services related to road improvements at the intersection of 9th Street and Water Well Road, including approximately 1,500 feet of 9th Street north of the intersection.

The scope of work includes the design of the 9th Street and Water Well Road intersection and approximately 1,500 feet of 9th Street north of the intersection, transitioning to the existing four-lane divided section. The proposed typical section for 9th Street is an urban three-lane roadway with a center left-turn lane.

After hearing comments from the public, many of which were from transportation carriers in the area opposed to a roundabout commissioners pushed back making a decision.

Doug Bradley Trucking and Great Plains Trucking expressed opposition to the roundabout option. Their concerns include:

Difficulty navigating roundabouts with large trucks

Higher likelihood of truck-involved accidents

Increased liability exposure and cost associated with accidents

OCCK Transportation, which is responsible for public transportation in Central Kansas, is in favor of the roundabout, citing safety reasons. Roundabouts are a proven safety countermeasure. According to the Federal Highway Administration:

78% reduction in fatal and injury accidents when replacing a signalized intersection

82% reduction when replacing a two-way stop

Commissioners are requesting additional information about peak traffic flow and truck traffic, and will revisit the issue on December 8th.

For the short term, the intersection will be changed from a two-way stop to a four-way stop.