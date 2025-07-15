Roundabout Considered as Part of Project

City Commissioners are moving forward with a project that could result in a roundabout as part of road improvements in South Salina.

The 9th Street and Water Well Road area is experiencing significant growth, with a substantial increase in truck traffic anticipated. Due to projected traffic volumes, a roundabout is expected to be more effective than a traffic signal at this location, as it would help prevent traffic from backing up onto the I-135 ramps.

Commissioners Monday authorized the City Manager to execute a contract with Kaw Valley Engineering for an amount not to exceed $420,425.00 for engineering design services related to road improvements at the intersection of 9th Street and Water Well Road, including approximately 1,500 feet of 9th Street north of the intersection.

The scope of work includes the design of the 9th Street and Water Well Road intersection and approximately 1,500 feet of 9th Street north of the intersection, transitioning to the existing four-

lane divided section. The proposed typical section for 9th Street is an urban three-lane roadway with a center left-turn lane.

Alternatives to be considered during design include a complete street cross-section, potentially incorporating a landscaped median with designated turn lanes.

The plan for the intersection is a single-lane roundabout with free-flow right-turn lanes on all four legs, aimed at maintaining efficient traffic movement while accommodating future growth.