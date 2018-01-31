Round Two of the County Rivalry Goes to both Knights’ Teams

Sacred Heart’s girls’ team experienced something new on Tuesday night: a win over rival, Southeast of Saline, something no player on Sacred Heart’s roster has ever experienced–not even their three seniors.

In what was an ugly game offensively, Sacred Heart made a massive fourth quarter rally to beat Southeast of Saline, 28-24.

The game would start off nicely for Sacred Heart with the Knights shuting out Southeast after one, 8-0. Sacred Heart would stretch their lead to 13-1 before Southeast began their comeback.

Slowly but surely, the Lady Trojans would continue to get closer and closer to the Knights who had all of the sudden gone ice-cold. SES would be led by Molly Chitty on the interior as she would pound Sacred Heart down low.

Southeast of Saline was able to tie the game at halftime, 13-13.

Sacred Heart’s offensive woes would continue in to the third. The Knights would go possession after possession with no scores. Whether it was turnovers, missed shots or missed FTs; the Knights couldn’t get the ball to drop through the net.

Southeast would make just enough buckets to gain a lead and then build from it. SES led 21-13 before Sacred Heart finally ended a 12-plus minute scoreless drought with an Anna Ivey bucket towards the end of the third.

After three, SES led 21-15. Southeast went on a 22-2 extended run over the course of two quarters.

The Lady Trojans began the final period by building their largest lead of the game, 23-15. It appeared that Sacred Heart was completely out of it but that’s when the Knights applied their full-court press, successfully speeding up Southeast of Saline.

Led by SES turnovers and finally seeing the ball fall through the net, Sacred Heart mounted an incredible rally in the final four minutes of the game. The Knights would tie the game at 23 off of a Hannah Goetz steal and score. Amber Palen then gave the Knights the lead with under two minutes to go with a baseline jumper.

All of the sudden, Southeast of Saline couldn’t find success on offense as the Knights’ defense was smothering. Sacred Heart would hit big FTs in the final minute to secure the win.

Southeast of Saline (3-10, 1-6 NCAA) was led by Chitty’s 10 points. However all of them came in the first half.

Sacred Heart (4-10, 3-4 NCAA) ended the game on a 13-1 run in the final quarter. Sacred Heart had another stellar night from Ally Cochran with 11 points. Cochran finished as the game’s Salina Ortho “Player of the Game” with her stellar defense and rebounding to accompany her clutch scoring. Up next for SES, the Trojans play Chapman, while Sacred Heart travels to Minneapolis on Friday.

SACRED HEART 55, Southeast of Saline 35

The Sacred Heart boys’ basketball team overcame their second slow start in-a-row and secured the season sweep over country rival, Southeast of Saline.

The Trojans’ Hunter White was unstoppable in the first quarter, as he helped SES get out to a 13-12 lead after one.

Sacred Heart didn’t find much more offense in the second quarter, except for Charlie Skidmore, who made two three-pointers and eight of his 18 points on the night. That, plus a more focused Sacred Heart defense was enough for the Knights to take a 19-15 halftime lead.

Sacred Heart would begin to take control in the third as Skidmore continued his hot shooting. He would also receive help from senior, Grant Herrenbruck who hit two big threes in the second half. The Knights would land a knockout block when Skidmore soaked his 18th point on a three in the corner at buzzer to end the third.

Herrenbruck’s offense and defensive pressure helped limit White in the final quarter and Sacred Heart would pull away for another 10-plus point league win, their seventh.

Southeast of Saline (6-7, 3-4 NCAA) would score just 20 second half points. The Trojans were led by White’s 18 points. No other Trojan would score in double-figures.

Sacred Heart (11-3, 7-0 NCAA) wins their 35th consecutive league win. Sacred Heart was led by Skidmore. G. Herrenbruck added in 12 points, while Cole Elmore finished with 11.

G. Herrenbruck was the Knights’ Salina Ortho “Player of the Game,” as he scored all of his points in the second half after battling foul trouble in the first. He would provide a huge lift offensively for Sacred Heart while playing tough defense on SES’ White.

On Friday, Southeast of Saline will host Chapman. Sacred Heart meanwhile, travels north to Minneapolis to play the Lions. Sacred Heart/Minneapolis can be heard on both FM 104.9 & 92.7 The New Zoo. Game times are set for 6/7:30.